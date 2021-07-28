351 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

