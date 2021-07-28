3,686 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $87,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $20,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 184,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Q2 by 2,374.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

