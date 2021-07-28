3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.70-$10.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.43-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.88 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.700-$10.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.73. The stock had a trading volume of 78,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,082. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.