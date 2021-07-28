3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

MMM stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.94. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get 3M alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.