3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,554 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of 3M worth $380,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

