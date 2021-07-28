$424.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce $424.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after purchasing an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 314,510 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Aaron’s stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 408,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $978.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

