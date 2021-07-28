$462.23 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $462.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.60 million and the highest is $472.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $436.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. 58,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $649.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.03. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

