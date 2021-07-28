46,928 Shares in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BATT opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

