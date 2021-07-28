$472.93 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $472.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the highest is $473.70 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $133.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 254.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $192.35 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.43.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.