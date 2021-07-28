$5.19 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce sales of $5.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $6.38 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,666.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $68.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.80 million to $80.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $233.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $332.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,899,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

