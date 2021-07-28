$50.15 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $50.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.82 million and the lowest is $49.15 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $44.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $206.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $219.63 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $232.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

RPT opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,265.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $6,484,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

