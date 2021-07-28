5,100 Shares in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zedge by 310.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,596 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,899 shares of company stock valued at $907,333 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $236.22 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

