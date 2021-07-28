53,400 Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at about $15,249,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get View alerts:

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIEW shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

View Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.