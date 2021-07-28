5,562 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

