5,922 Shares in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

JETS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. 76,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,325,337. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

