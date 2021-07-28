$61.62 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report sales of $61.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. PROS reported sales of $63.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $277.52 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PROS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PROS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PROS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.75. 3,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

