$75.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post sales of $75.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.59 million. Ambarella posted sales of $50.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $300.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

AMBA stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 318,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

