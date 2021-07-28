$829.37 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $829.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $820.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $839.00 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $608.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.47. 260,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,588. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.95.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

