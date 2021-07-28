85,580 Shares in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.
NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of -0.49. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.