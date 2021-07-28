85,580 Shares in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of -0.49. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

