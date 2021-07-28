85,866 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 133,830 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 13,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,167. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

