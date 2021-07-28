875 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

