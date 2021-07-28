8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin Sells 509 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $13,503.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $57,287.95.

Shares of EGHT opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $58,486,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $25,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

