A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.00

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.00 and last traded at C$38.98, with a volume of 13591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.54.

The stock has a market cap of C$565.94 million and a P/E ratio of 24.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

