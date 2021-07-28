A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.43 million, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

