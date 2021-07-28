AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Shares of ABBV opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

