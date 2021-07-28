Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Director Purchases $240,000.00 in Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABSI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,090. Absci Corp has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

