ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.90. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

