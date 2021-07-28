Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 249,889 shares changing hands.

ACER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

