Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) vs. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Head to Head Comparison

Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aceto and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 0 4 1 0 2.20

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $60.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Aceto.

Profitability

This table compares Aceto and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceto N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises 7.99% 25.88% 11.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Aceto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aceto and Nu Skin Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nu Skin Enterprises $2.58 billion 1.03 $191.35 million $3.63 14.67

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Aceto.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Aceto on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aceto Company Profile

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J. Lund in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

