ACI Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,395 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,092% compared to the average daily volume of 201 put options.

ACIW opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

