ACoconut Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $701,169.66 and $5,489.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000248 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.