Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $975.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $958.00 million and the highest is $993.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $891.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after buying an additional 114,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,609,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.47. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

