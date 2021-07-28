Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ABOS stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

In related news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.