Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Up to $17.08

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $17.98. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

