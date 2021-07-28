ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $101.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,739.76. 145,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,687.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,453.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,034.00 price target (up previously from $2,635.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,710.29.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

