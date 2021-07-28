ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62,176 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 2.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

