Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $8.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.19. 974,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,890,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.03. The company has a market capitalization of $525.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

