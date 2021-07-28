AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 71,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,731. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 244,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.