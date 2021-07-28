Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $238.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.44. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock worth $881,390. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

