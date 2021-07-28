ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

ADV stock opened at €13.12 ($15.44) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.68. The firm has a market cap of $662.52 million and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of €5.93 ($6.98) and a 52 week high of €13.54 ($15.93).

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

