Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

WMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $120.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.78. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,569,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

