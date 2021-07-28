Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEIS opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.03. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

