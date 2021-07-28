Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

