Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
