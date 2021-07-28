Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.30. The company had a trading volume of 577,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

