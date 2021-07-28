Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,882,000 after purchasing an additional 167,364 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Anthem by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.73. 35,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,005. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.