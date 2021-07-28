Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

PM traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $99.16. 38,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $154.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

