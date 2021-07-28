Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Honeywell International by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.80. 41,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,796. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.23. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.