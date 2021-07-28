Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.04. The company had a trading volume of 52,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.70. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.04.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

