Advisor Partners LLC Sells 251 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $859.49. 7,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $875.78. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

