Advisor Partners LLC Sells 4,208 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. 1,143,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,825,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

